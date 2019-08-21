Deputies: Human remains found in Georgia related to Florence County murder case

ATLANTA, GA (WBTW) – Deputies say human remains found in Georgia are related to a murder case in Florence County.

Florence County Deputy Glen Kirby confirmed to News13 that remains found in Georgia are related to a murder case from earlier this year.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Atlanta police spokesperson Officer TaSheena Brown said her department assisted the FCSO with a homicide investigation.

“We assisted them with locating and collecting human remains found on property behind 180 Southside Industrial Parkway,” Officer Brown told the newspaper. She also referred other questions about the case to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Atlanta Police Department’s website, the Atlanta Police Training Academy is located at 180 Southside Industrial Parkway.

The FCSO has not released the identity of the remains, but News13 previously reported on a homicide in Florence County that happened earlier this year.

News13 previously reported that three people were arrested in connection to the murder of Tara Echevarria, of California.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the following people were arrested in the case:

Cecelia Elaine Knox, 31, of McKeithan Road in Florence

Jana Lynn Knox, 39, of McKeithan Road in Florence

Jimmy Lee Knox, 37, of Morrow Road in Forest Park, Georgia

Cecelia Elaine Knox (left), Jana Lynn Knox (middle), Jimmy Lee Knox (right). Photos: Florence County Detention Center.

Cecelia Knox was arrested by investigators with the FCSO on April 30 and is charged with murder, the release said. Jana Knox was arrested by FCSO investigators on May 1 and is charged with accessory after the act of murder and obstruction of justice. Jimmy Knox was arrested by FCSO investigators on May 5 and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Investigators allege that Cecelia Knox killed Echevarria “on or about April 21, 2019.” Echevarria was reportedly staying at the home of Cecelia Knox and Jana Knox on McKeithan Road.

Investigators also allege that Jana Knox “had knowledge of the murder having been committed and assisted Cecelia Knox in disposing of the victim’s body and vehicle.”

According to the release, Jimmy Knox is the brother of Cecelia Knox and Jana Knox.

Jimmy Knox is alleged to have helped Cecelia Knox and Jana Knox in disposing of the victim’s body. He was taken into custody outside of Atlanta, Georgia. He was transported to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A magistrate gave Jimmy Lee Knox a $250,000 surety bond.

Bond has been denied for Cecelia Knox and Jana Knox.

In May, News13’s Briana Fernandez spoke to the daughters of the victim, who said they are in shock and disbelief that their mother was making a quick stop to help a friend and that was the last time they heard from her.

Pearany Collins and her sisters told News13 their mom was driving from California and was supposed to go to Jacksonville, Florida, for one of her daughter’s proms.

Plans quickly changed, when their mom made a stop to visit Cecelia’s wife, Jana Knox, who was in the hospital in Florence.

The daughters said they talked to their mom on Easter Sunday for the last time.

“She spoke to my aunt on the phone and she was in good spirits. Then we didn’t hear from her anymore and we were calling her. We’re all in a group text and at one point we were texting each other asking, have you heard from mom. We didn’t hear from her,” said daughter, Tearany Collins.

A week later, the daughters received unexpected news.

“We’re just praying they’re able to find her body, so we can bring her back home and put her to rest. Our mother came here to help Jana and care for Jana’s life but Jana didn’t care about my mother’s life ” said Collins.

