Deputies in Darlington County hand out meals to those in need for Thanksgiving

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies in Darlington County spent part of their Thanksgiving morning on a special operation.

Operation Love Thy Neighbor.

The goal? Getting over 500 meals out to homebound or in-need seniors in the county and families.

“This is going above our job. And it’s giving back to our community,” said Tony Chavis, the sheriff of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, who personally handed out some of the meals.

This is the fourth year the sheriff’s office has done the program.

“We’re talking about folks that are in their late 70s, and so the family members are trying to stay away because they’re really subject to catching the virus,” Chavis said. “And so they don’t want to contaminate momma, grandma, great grandma, and so we’re going to bring them something to eat.”

The sheriff said they’ve delivered thousands of meals since the first operation. A group volunteered to prepare the food and, an another in Florence worked to get the meals out.

DCSO partnered with Helping Hands of the Pee Dee this year.

Deputies and their family members met before 9 a.m. at the Mended Hearts Ministries on Harry Byrd Highway to pack up the food and head out on their routes.

Some called it a blessing.

“I’m under the weather now, just coming through from having surgery,” said Patricia Byrd. “So it was really great for him to think me.”

The sheriff, though, called it being in the community.

“We live here. We work here,” Chavis said. “And when you need us, you can call us, but at the same time we’re here to help you beyond our job as well.”

Latest Headlines