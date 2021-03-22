Arrest made in deadly early morning shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An arrest was made Monday evening in connection with a deadly early morning shooting in Darlington County.

Tyrone Addison was charged Monday evening in connection with the shooting, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. He’s charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Before 1:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the area of Harrell Road near Lydia for calls of shots fired. One person died in the incident, according to deputies.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.