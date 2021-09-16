Deputies investigate after shots fired at Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after shots were fired Thursday at a home in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Syracuse Community Road after it was reported that homeowners came home and found someone there, according to the sheriff’s office. Shots were fired and the homeowners fled.

It was thought that subjects were still in the home when law enforcement arrived, but no one was found at the home.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were immediately available.