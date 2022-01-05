Deputies investigate officer-involved shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

The shooting was at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park in the area of South Oliver Drive and South Dingle Drive, Joye said.

It’s unclear if the deputy was shot or if anyone was injured. The case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Photos from the scene on East Candy Lane behind South Oliver Drive show a large law enforcement presence in front of a home. A car can also be seen crashed into a ditch behind one of the homes. Yellow crime tape is up around the area.

In a statement to News13, SLED said agents are headed to the scene but couldn’t provide additional information at this time.

