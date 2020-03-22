2 dead in Dillon County shooting: Authorities

UPDATE Sunday 8:15 a.m. – Two people died after a shooting Saturday night in the Little Rock community of Dillon County, authorities say.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

Captain Cliff Arnette with DCSO says that is all the information he can provide for now.

Count on News13 for updates as more information is released.

LITTLE ROCK COMMUNITY (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday night in the Little Rock community of Dillon County.

Capt. Cliff Arnette says deputies are investigating, and no other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.