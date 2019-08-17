Deputies on scene of car fire in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are responding to a car fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Darlington County.
The blaze broke out on Mineral Springs Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Chief Flowers. Darlington County fire and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Lt. Kilgo tells News13 the fire is still under investigation.
Count on News13 for updates as we follow this developing story.
