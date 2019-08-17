Deputies on scene of car fire in Darlington County

Pee Dee
Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are responding to a car fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Darlington County.

The blaze broke out on Mineral Springs Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Chief Flowers. Darlington County fire and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Lt. Kilgo tells News13 the fire is still under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: