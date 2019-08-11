Deputies respond to reports of fight at Darlington American Legion

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies were on the scene of an American Legion post in Darlington early Sunday morning.

The deputies were responding to reports of a fight that broke out around midnight Sunday, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Kilgo tells News13 the fight happened at the post on Harry Byrd Highway.

