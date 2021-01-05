Deputies search for missing Florence County woman dependent on medication

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a missing Florence County woman who is dependent on medication, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Shelton Kirvin, 55, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Cottonwood Drive in Florence, according to deputies. She was last seen wearing pajamas in an unknown color.

Kirvin is about 5’2″ and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 374, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or the “Submit-a-Tip” mobile app. Information can be left anonymously.