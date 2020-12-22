Deputies search for missing Florence County woman last seen December 11

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a missing Florence County woman who was last seen Dec. 11.

Natasha Renee Allen, 35, was last seen at Jenkins Nowlin Road in Effingham around 9 p.m. Allen is 5’5″ and approximately 200 pounds, deputies said.

She was last seen in a black and white jacket, a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 375, 1-888-CRIME-SC or use the “Submit-a-Tip” mobile app. Information can be left anonymously.