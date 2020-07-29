Despite pandemic, Downtown Florence revitalization continues

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Despite COVID bringing so many things to a halt, Downtown Florence continues to make strides on revitalization.

If you walk down Dargan Street in the city’s Historic District, you’ll likely be greeted by sounds of construction and work as new businesses comes in and others expand.

Some of the sounds come from ChocoBella, a gelato and chocolate store that’s set to open in September.

“A place you can come after dinner. Before dinner bring the family. Place to stop by Saturday with the kids,” Ranny Starnes described as she readied her shop for opening.

ChocoBella isn’t the only business opening up.

Development manager Hannah Davis says there are five businesses under construction and four more in the pipeline for Florence’s Downtown Historic District.

“We have a lot going on,” she said. “We continue to recruit we continue to have good success.”

She added that her office has seen more interest in business owners potentially coming to the area.

“We’ve all gone home– the working from home portion– and a lot of people are looking at that and saying now is the time for me to open a business,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is optimistic, despite the recent challenges presented by COVID.

“Some have used it as an opportunity to retool their store in anticipation of what’s going to happen afterwards,” chamber president Michael Miller said.

One of those businesses is Victor’s on Evans Street.

“We’ve done floor repairs. We’re doing some renovations,” General Manager and Executive Chef Cooper Thomas said. “Just a variety of things. At some point we’re going to be open at 100 percent and we want to be ready for that.”

Latest Headlines