Developing: Coroner called to scene of incident in Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several law enforcement agencies are involved in a situation near Lake City.

Deputies were involved in a chase near Matthews Road, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was taken to hospital with injuries.

The coroner has been called to the scene. No further details are available. News13 is sending a crew.

Several agencies are involved, including SLED and the Lake City Police Department. The department posted a message on social media saying, “The City of Lake City is sadden today.”

Lake City officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to provide an update. News13 will stream the press conference live in the player above.

The is a developing story. Stay with News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

