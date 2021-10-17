Devilish: Purgatory haunted house in Marion raises money for autism nonprofit

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Halloween is just around the corner. That means. there are only two weekends left to check out the Purgatory haunted house in Marion, where the cast there is serving up scares for a good cause.

“There’s nothing like that here in Marion and the youth needed something to do, and it’s something affordable for everyone,” Michelle Capps, director of the haunted house said.

Capps said she has put on the haunted house for the past two years. This year, it will benefit a foundation for children with autism.

“It’s called Graham’s Dream for Autism, and 95% of our proceeds go towards it,” Capps said. “It helps with schooling and different therapeutic needs.”

The nonprofit group is named after her son, who she said sometimes puts on a mask to get involved with the scares. So far, Purgatory has raised around $2,000, she said.

“The people were very engaging,” Jasmyne May said. “They made sure we were scared.”

May and Khamele Manning paid Purgatory a visit and got so scared they had to run back to their car. Capps said there’s nothing like giving customers a good fright.

“It’s just fun to me,” Capps said. “I like to see people scared and having fun.”

Purgatory is open from 8 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $10.