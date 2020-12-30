DHEC: 3 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Florence County, including a young adult

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Pee Dee area saw a handful of new, confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths, according to a Wednesday update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of those deaths, one was the confirmed death of a young adult in Florence County, two were confirmed deaths of middle-aged persons in Florence County and three were probable deaths of elderly persons in Florence County.

The state defines a young adult as those between the ages of 18 and 34.

In addition to those deaths, DHEC announced three new, confirmed deaths of elderly persons in Darlington County, one confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Dillon County, two probable deaths of elderly persons in Horry County and one confirmed death of an elderly person in Horry County.

In total, DHEC announced 42 new, confirmed deaths and nine probable COVID-19 deaths statewide. There were 2,323 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 87 probable ones.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s total to 280,024 confirmed cases, 23,451 probable cases, 4,846 confirmed deaths and 403 probable deaths.

Of 7,291 new tests reported to the state on Tuesday, 31.4% tested positive for COVID-19

About 31% of the 112,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccines South Carolina has received have been administered, according to the update. The national average is 19%.

North Carolina has administered 20% of its doses, Georgia has administered 14% and Alabama has administered 16%.

DHEC is urging people to stay home this New Year’s Eve to limit the spread of the virus.

“I think it’s fair to say that many of us are looking forward to leaving 2020 – the year that has taken so much from so many of us – behind,” Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist. “But I join public health officials across the country and world in warning that New Year’s Eve celebrations could prove to be devastating. The safest way to celebrate, as it has been throughout this holiday season, is to stay home. In a year that has been full of sadness, loss and frustration, we can’t give up now. We must carry our vigilance into 2021.”

Cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 25 confirmed

Dillon – 10 confirmed

Florence – 104 confirmed, 2 probable

Georgetown – 37 confirmed, 1 probable

Horry – 124 confirmed, 3 probable

Marion – 16 confirmed

Marlboro – 5 confirmed

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.