DHEC: 383 new COVID-19 cases statewide, no new cases reported in Marion County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s new COVID-19 case numbers continue to be below 500 new cases reported a day, according to a Tuesday update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were 383 new, confirmed cases reported by DHEC on Tuesday, along with 116 new, probable cases, two new, confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 9,948 new test results reported to the state, 4.8% were positive for the virus.

The update brings South Carolina’s totals to 455,495 confirmed cases, 79,373 probable cases, 7,851 confirmed deaths and 1,030 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 13 confirmed

Dillon – Four confirmed

Florence – Eight confirmed

Horry – 24 confirmed, 13 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Four confirmed, three probable