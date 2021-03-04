DHEC: 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has 819 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday.

There were also 374 new, probable cases, 38 confirmed deaths and seven probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 21,020 new tests reported to the state, 5.5% were positive for the virus, about four percentage points lower than the previous day.

Of the new, confirmed deaths were one elderly person in Darlington County,, two elderly persons in Florence County and one elderly person in Marion County. There was one probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person in Horry County.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s total to 447,085 confirmed cases, 74,478 probable cases, 7,660 confirmed deaths and 1,000 probable deaths. More than 6 million tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 11 confirmed, one probable

Dillon – 12 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 10 confirmed, four probable

Horry – 36 confirmed, 55 probable

Marion – Two confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Four confirmed, six probable