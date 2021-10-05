DHEC cites assisted living home in Florence for bed bugs and other violations – again

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina health officials have cited an assisted living home in Florence for bed bugs and other related violations – again.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says a routine general inspection at the Carriage House of Florence on Aug. 31, and a follow-up inspection on Sept. 16, resulted in bed bug-related citations.

The report stated, “The facility was not free of vermin. Bed bug like insects were observed on and under mattresses and bed linens in the following resident rooms (redacted).

The facility responded with corrective actions to spray for the parasitic insects, wash and heat treat linens, and monitor the rooms daily to ensure no bugs are present. They also found a recliner with the bugs and replaced it with a new one, according to the report.

The Carriage House of Florence has a history of bed bug infestations. As far back as 2015, employees complained of bed bugs, saying about three-quarters of the 80 beds were infested. And in 2019, DHEC after an anonymous investigation found four instances of “small brown live crawling insects were observed on the mattress.”

DHEC officials said they are continuing to closely monitor and follow-up with this facility.

News13 reached out to the facility for a response and we’re waiting to hear back.