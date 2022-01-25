DHEC fines Florence for wastewater complaints

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of Florence made adjustments to wastewater policies and has continued education about the dangers of flushing non-disposable wipes after multiple visits last year from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The fines and visits were in response to Pollution Control Act violations, which led to the city being fined $3,400 in 2021.

On Feb. 23, 2021, DHEC issued a notice of violation to the city due to E. coli violations on discharge monitor reports submitted to the agency after the city “failed to comply with the E. coli effluent limitations of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit,” according to documents obtained by News13.

The city had until July 2 to correct the violations, along with completing a compliance confirmation period. If there had been additional violations, the city would have been forced to make engineered upgrades to its wastewater facility. However, there were no new violations.

The E. coli violation was an operator error where a signal wasn’t read before the required time limit, according to Michael Hemingway, the utilities director for Florence. That delay, he said, means the data isn’t considered good.

Since then, he said the wastewater treatment plant has made changes to staff training, along with other adjustments.

The city was previously fined $6,400 in 2017 due to not being compliant under state law for fecal readings that were going into the Great Pee Dee River, according to a review of more than 1,000 documents obtained by News13 through a Freedom of Information request.

A municipality can face a penalty of up to $10,000 a day for violating the Pollution Control Act.

DHEC has also responded to the city multiple times in the last few years for water pollution enforcement due to strong sewage smells in the area.

An environment complaint evaluation from from the fall states there was “a fairly strong smell coming from multiple stormwater inlets” on West Sumter Street, according to documents.

An inspector didn’t see any wastewater at the scene, however, when they returned, “the smell was much worse than it was on our initial visit.”

When they followed up a week later, the issue was resolved, and the smell was gone.

In June 2020, DHEC issued a notice of violation at Florence’s main wastewater plant after it received a complaint of a “strong sewer smell” off Woody Jones Boulevard. Two manholes were overflowing directly into Beaverdam Creek at Hampton Pointe Drive and James Jones Avenue, according to documents.

Florence later sent documentation to DHEC that the problem had been resolved. It had raised two manholes, and made repairs and upgrades at Guilford Circle and Dunbarton Drive.

Those smells can happen after wastewater lines get clogged up by non-disposable wipes and paper towels, according to Hemingway.

“Customers will improperly dispose of grease and other articles that are not designed for disposal in the collection system,” he said. “The grease can congeal back together and get to a solid state, and cause debris and odors.”

What happens in those instances, he said, is that gasses are released because there’s not enough oxygen to keep the system aerated. It’s why there’s peepholes in manholes.

A compliance group checks systems daily to catch blockages. Large trucks, which Hemingway described as “a vacuum cleaner on wheels” can also suck out stuck items. He said the team tries to find the issues before there’s a problem.

But people still illegally dispose of items in the wastewater system. The city can inspect restaurants to check that they’re following guidelines, but can also track a blockage to neighborhood or apartment complexes. City employees then meet with management, distribute information pamphlets or will go door to door in subdivisions to explain that materials have been spotted in the collection system, and what can’t be disposed of in it.

If a business continues to be a problem, then the city can disconnect it from the system.

Hemingway said that wipes have been a problem, along with other paper products.

“Sometimes folks will also put down industrial paper towels, and they won’t separate and break down,” he said.

He said issues have fluctuated over last two years, and that some neighborhoods tend to be worse than others. It’s led to a “continual education cycle,” he said, which can include showing science experiments and how some items don’t break down.

Grease itself also presents problems. When frying food, he suggests waiting for grease to turn into a solid state, and then putting it in the trash. Pouring it down the drain, he said, causes clogs.

And while the city has faced DHEC fines, it’s also been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its work taking over Timmonsville’s wastewater systems.

The 2019 PISCES and AQUARIUS awards came after Florence worked to “stabilize the Timmonsville community, restore environmental quality and support local businesses and residences through several infrastructure improvements,” according to an announcement from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

As part of the move, Florence made repairs and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, rehabilitated sewer lines, manholes and pump stations, and installed new sewer lines. The changes happened without increasing rates in the two municipalities.

Since Florence took over the Timmonsville utility system in 2014, it has also reinstalled water meters so the billing office can remotely read them, redid all the elevated tanks, installed new fire hydrants, added a standby emergency well and added a tied connection into Florence’s system.

Hemingway said Florence will start phase two of the project later this year, which will create an additional collection system, install new interceptors and replace old ones.

The collection pipeline system is reaching the end of its lifespan, Hemingway said.

“Just like humans, everything only lasts a certain time period,” he said.

For a collection system pipe, that’s between 50 to 100 years, depending on the system’s conditions and what materials it was made from.

News13 reached out to DHEC for more information on how the fines were decided. DHEC did not respond.