Marion, Georgetown become first counties moved to ‘low’ COVID-19 incidence rate category

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion and Georgetown counties have become the first regions in eastern South Carolina to be moved into a “low” incidence rate for COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC sets incidence rates by looking at how many new, confirmed cases have been diagnosed within the last two weeks. A low rate is considered as 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 people, a moderate rate is between 51 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people and a high rate is more than 201 cases per 100,000 people.

Every other county in the state — except for York, Oconee, Laurens and Newberry counties — remain in the “moderate” category, as of Wednesday afternoon.

DHEC moved Marion and Georgetown counties into the “low” category earlier this week. As of Wednesday, Marion County had an incidence rate of 45.7 new cases per 100,000 people, and Georgetown County had 47.9 per 100,000 people.

DHEC announced 397 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 261 probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths. Of 10,038 new tests reported to the state, 5.5% were positive for the virus.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 483,975 confirmed cases, 97,860 probable cases, 8,396 confirmed deaths and 1,140 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Four confirmed, two probable

Dillon – One confirmed

Florence – 13 confirmed, two probable

Horry – 14 confirmed, 22 probable

Marion – One probable

Marlboro – Three confirmed, five probable