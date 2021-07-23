DHEC: Multiple people, pets exposed after rabid puppy was in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people and pets were exposed to a rabid puppy that was in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The puppy was found in Edgefield County near Lanier Road in Johnson and tested positive for rabies, according to DHEC. The puppy resided in Augusta, Georgia from July 14 through July 17. The puppy was brought to Florence July 17.

At least 25 people and six dogs have been exposed, DHEC said. The people have been referred to their healthcare providers and the dogs will be quarantined.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader.

Anyone whose pet is found with unknown wounds is asked to contact the DHEC Aiken office at 803-642-1637 or the Florence office at 843-661-4825 during business hours, or 888-847-0902 (Option 2) after hours, according to DHEC.

DHEC did not specify what counties the people and dogs were exposed in, only the counties that the rabid puppy visited.