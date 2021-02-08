DHEC pilots new vaccine scheduling portal

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — As the vaccine rollout expands to the 65 plus crowd, DHEC is working on a pilot for a new scheduling system.

The agency hopes it’s a fast and easy way to get a timeslot.

DHEC is piloting its new online system at some health department clinic events, including the one held at the Dillon Wellness Center Monday. Hundreds of people filed through the clinic to get a COVID shot.

Many, like Randolph Nesmith, used the new COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment System (CVAS) to make an appointment.

“It was really simple,” he said. “You know I just followed the directions. Took me maybe 10 minutes all together.”

DHEC officials said during a news briefing Monday that the system is still having a few issues they’re trying to work out.

“We are continuing to pilot the new system with the clinic events being offered at DHEC,” DHEC immunization division director Stephen White said. “At this time that is the only place it is available. We did experience a few issues identified this past weekend. They’re trying to get those ironed out. As well and once we know its operational working as planned we’ll consider that for expansion for the general public.”

White said the need for CVAS came out of certain features that were not being offered by federal system VAMS. It lauched at the beginning of last week, and as of Friday, had scheduled around 2,800.

“CVAS cannot replace VAMS in its entirety, because it is only a scheduler it is not a complete vaccine management solution,” White explained. “CDC has been listening to South Carolina and other states that have you know that are using VAMS and they have been making a lot of headway.”

DHEC is looking at both CVAS and VAMS as improvements are made to both. Appointments are one thing, but supply remains an issue for the state and across the country.

DHEC is booking booking appointments with CVAS for Tuesday’s clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. You can also call 1-866-365-8110 for help making an appointment.

