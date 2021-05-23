DHEC schedules free COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Grand Strand, Pee Dee regions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled this week across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The clinics are free, with no deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments, DHEC said. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are being accepted. You can also call 866-365-8110 for assistance.

The dates and locations for the clinics are listed below:

Tuesday May 25, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Chappell Park, 397 Chappell Dr., Bishopville, SC 29010

Tuesday May 25, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Williamsburg Recovery Center, 2086 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556

Wednesday May 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Buck Creek Baptist Church, 11483 SC-905, Longs, SC 29568

Thursday May 27, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Round-O Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 Society Hill Rd., Darlington, SC 29540 (evening hours)

Thursday May 27, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church, 8591 Hwy. 90, Longs, SC 29568

Friday May 28, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mt. Olive AME Church, 2738 Woodrow Rd., Sumter, SC 29153

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently available for people 18 or older, DHEC said. The Pfizer vaccine is for anyone 12 or older, DHEC said.