Dillon 4 teacher suspended after racial slur used in Facebook comment

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teacher at Lakeview Elementary School was suspended with pay after a racial slur was used in a Facebook comment, according to Superintendent Ray Rogers.

Rogers said the teacher claimed he may have been hacked and didn’t make the post. The district turned over the investigation to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and SLED for further investigation, Rogers said.

The name of the teacher is not being released by the district. He will be suspended until the investigation ends, according to Rogers.

