Dillon City Council opposes planned route for I-73

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon City Council opposes the planned route for I-73.

At Monday night’s council meeting, council voted to pass a resolution to voice their opposition to the route.

“Whereas, the State of South Carolina, Dillon County, Marion, Marlboro and the City of Dillon have invested funds into an Industrial Park through infrastructure; and, WHEREAS, for this reason, the Dillon City Council does not support the preferred route chosen by SCDOT that crosses over I-95. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Council of the City of Dillon, duly assisted this 11th day of October, 2021, does not support the SCDOT decision,” the resolution reads.

On Oct. 4, Gov. Henry McMaster visited Myrtle Beach to recommend $300 million be used to build I-73.

Gov. McMaster said the completion of the project is expected to create about 29,000 new jobs.

McMaster recommended South Carolina lawmakers use money from the state’s portion of the American Rescue Plan funds and the 2022 budget. He said the $300 million initial spending would build six miles from I-95 to Highway 501.

McMaster talked about hurricane Florence and said the interstate would bring a much-needed evacuation route. “There never has been a better example of why we need to build I-73,” he said.

The proposed highway would run from the Rockingham, North Carolina area, through Marlboro and Dillon Counties, before crossing I-95 and then going into Highway 22 in Horry County.

The price tag for that section is $1.3 billion, but the South Carolina Department of Transportation estimates the cost of the entire interstate is $2.3 billion.

To date, a little more than $116.6 million has been committed to I-73, $96.7 million of that is federal money.