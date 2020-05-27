Dillon Co. Council to discuss employment of county administrator Wednesday night

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County Council is set to discuss the employment of the county administrator Wilson “Tony” Clyburn on Wednesday.
Council is set to meet at 4 p.m. in Dillon, according to the meeting’s agenda.
Council is also expected to discuss several other topics, including:
- third reading of an ordinance to amend another ordinance that would establish a procurement code for the county
- second reading of an ordinance to donate about 95 acres along the Little Pee Dee River to a conservation easement
- appointments for the county’s accommodations tax committee, planning commission and Pee Dee Workforce Development Board
In April, News13 reported council canceled a meeting where they were set to discuss Wilson’s employment.
