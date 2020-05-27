Breaking News Alert
Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the SC coast, heavy rain and gusty winds expected

Dillon Co. Council to discuss employment of county administrator Wednesday night

Pee Dee
Posted: / Updated:

Wilson “Tony” Clyburn (Courtesy: Dillon County.sc.gov website)

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County Council is set to discuss the employment of the county administrator Wilson “Tony” Clyburn on Wednesday.

Council is set to meet at 4 p.m. in Dillon, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Council is also expected to discuss several other topics, including:

  • third reading of an ordinance to amend another ordinance that would establish a procurement code for the county
  • second reading of an ordinance to donate about 95 acres along the Little Pee Dee River to a conservation easement
  • appointments for the county’s accommodations tax committee, planning commission and Pee Dee Workforce Development Board

In April, News13 reported council canceled a meeting where they were set to discuss Wilson’s employment.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories