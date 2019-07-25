Dillon Co. deputies searching for 21-year-old reported missing

Pee Dee
Posted: / Updated:

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies are searching for a 21-year-old who was reported missing.

A missing person report was filed with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office for Julandon Malik McCallum, 21, on July 19, according to the DCSO. A family member reported McCallum last being seen at a family member’s home in Hamer on July 13.

McCallum is described as being about 6 foot, 1 inch tall and about 181 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with short dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCSO at 843-774-1432 or your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: