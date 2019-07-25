Dillon Co. deputies searching for 21-year-old reported missing

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies are searching for a 21-year-old who was reported missing.

A missing person report was filed with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office for Julandon Malik McCallum, 21, on July 19, according to the DCSO. A family member reported McCallum last being seen at a family member’s home in Hamer on July 13.

McCallum is described as being about 6 foot, 1 inch tall and about 181 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with short dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCSO at 843-774-1432 or your local law enforcement.