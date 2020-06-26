Dillon Co. native Darius Leonard said he was racially discriminated against at Florence Chipotle

FLORENCE, S.C. (WTBW) — A manager at the Chipotle in Florence has been suspended after Dillon County native and NFL Linebacker Darius Leonard went on social media to say he was racially discriminated against while eating.

Darius Leonard posted a video on social media detailing his experience, alleging him and four others were kicked out of the restaurant after a manager said a white man complained about being verbally harassed, which Leonard said they were not doing.

Chipotle sent News13 the following statement:

We are currently investigating the incident involving Darius Leonard in Florence, South Carolina. We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we have suspended our manager while we conduct a thorough investigation. I’ve personally reached out to Darius and I’m committed to ensuring the appropriate action is taken once the investigation concludes.