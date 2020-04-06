DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County Council will discuss removing current county administrator.
According to a meeting agenda from Dillon County Council, the removal of current county administrator Wilson “Tony” Clyburn will be discussed at a meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting agenda also says an interim county administrator will be appointed.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Dillon County Council to discuss removing county administrator
- Conway City Council set to discuss ‘stay at home’ order at Monday meeting
- SC Forestry Commission to issue statewide burning ban
- Pro day cancellations forcing changes to NFL draft process
- Warming up with a slight chance for a few T-Showers