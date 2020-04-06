Dillon County Council to discuss removing county administrator

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County Council will discuss removing current county administrator.

According to a meeting agenda from Dillon County Council, the removal of current county administrator Wilson “Tony” Clyburn will be discussed at a meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The meeting agenda also says an interim county administrator will be appointed.

Wilson “Tony” Clyburn (Courtesy: Dillon County.sc.gov website)

