Dillon County deputies investigate shooting incident

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies were dispatched Saturday night to a shooting incident, authorities say.

The shooting incident was on Joann Branch Road in Dillon County, Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office tells News13.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting the sheriff’s office in processing the scene, Arnette said.

The shooting is under investigation by the DCSO. No other information has been released. Count on News13 for updates.

