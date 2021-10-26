Dillon County moved to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 spread rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Dillon County has been moved from a “high” COVID-19 incidence rate to the “moderate” category, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC categorizes a “high” rate as more than 200 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people, over a two-week period. A “moderate” category is between 51 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people, and a “low” rate is less than 50 new cases.

Darlington, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties remain in the “high” category, as of information Tuesday.

Of the state’s 46 counties, 15 have been moved to the “moderate” category.

DHEC announced 456 new, confirmed cases on Tuesday, based on data it received Sunday. It also reported 108 new, probable cases and six new, confirmed deaths. Of 13,126 new tests reported to the state, 5.7% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths is the confirmed COVID-19 death of one person in Dillon County, two people in Florence County and one person in Horry County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 717,016 confirmed cases, 177,205 probable cases, 11,737 confirmed deaths and 1,828 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, two probable

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – 10 confirmed, one probable

Horry – 45 confirmed, 11 probable

Marion – One confirmed

Marlboro – One confirmed, three probable