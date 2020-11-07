Dillon County sheriff-elect hopes to increase visibility, cut down on crime

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County’s sheriff-elect hopes to increase visibility around the county, which he says should help deter crime.

Democrat Douglas ‘Humbunny’ Pernell emerged the winner during Tuesday’s election, edging out Republican Tracy Pelt and Independent Phillip Davis.

“Felt great getting that off my shoulders. Long hard struggle,” he said of the victory.

Pernell has run for sheriff four times. A former chief deputy, he brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to the table. He said he’s the first African American sheriff Dillon County, as well as the first African American elected to a countywide position in Dillon County.

“I will be a sheriff that will be working from the office. I’ll be a sheriff that will be working in the streets,” he said. “I will be out there working with my deputies, working along with them. Going into these communities. Fighting these crimes that we face today.”

He said some of the biggest issues facing Dillon County include violent crime and drug issues, which he noted many other areas also deal with. He also plans to deal with illegal guns.

“Taking the guns off the street will be one of our number one goals as well,” he said. “It seems that everybody has one and that’s one of the problems we have here.”

Priorities for Pernell include more visibility in the community and encouraging young people to stay out of trouble.

“We want to be more proactive,” he said. “Riding these neighborhoods. Being more visible. When you’re more visible… I think that will help curb some of these crimes. And that’s one of our number one goals. Being more visible in the community, letting the people see that we are out there patrolling their areas.”

Pernell takes office January 5.

