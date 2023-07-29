DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has died Saturday after being shot at Club Reflexxions 2.0 on Highway 301 in Dillon County, deputies said.

Chief Jamie Hamilton said deputies received a call about shots fired at about 3:00 a.m. and upon arrival deputies found one male dead and another hurt with a gunshot wound.

Hamilton said the other person was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

The investigation is ongoing and the department is asking for the public’s assistance.

SLED is also assisting, and Hamilton said the coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim.

A 31-year-old man was killed in the parking lot of this nightclub earlier this year in January and in February 2021, a man was shot and transported to a hospital in Charlotte.

