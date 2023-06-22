DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County, Coroner Donnie Grimsley said.
Grimsley said he was called to the scene at about 2 a.m. The name of the person killed has not been released.
No additional details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
