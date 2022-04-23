DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Dillon County after a “young man” was shot and killed early Saturday at a nightclub on Kentyre Road, Sheriff Douglas Pernell said.
It happened about 4 a.m. at Millers nightclub, located in the 2300 block of Kentyre Road, Pernell said.
Pernell did not release additional details but said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-841-3721.
