1 dead after shooting outside Club Reflexxions in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot to death early Sunday in the parking lot of a nightclub in Dillon County, the sheriff’s office said.

Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton said authorities have not made an arrest in the shooting at Club Reflexxions on Highway 301 North. It happened sometime after 3 a.m., he said.

The club was also the scene of a shooting that wounded a man in Feb. 2021. The man went to a hospital in Laurinburg and was treated later at a hospital in Charlotte.

The shooting was also one of four deadly ones that happened on Sunday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The others happened in Darlington County, Florence and Longs. In addition, a man was also shot in the leg in Dillon County.

Authorities have not released any additional information, including the name of the person who died. Count on News13 for updates.