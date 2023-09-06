DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the 186-mile marker, SCHP said. It happened when a 2012 Dodge Charger rear-ended a semi-truck that was stopped in traffic.

SCHP said the driver of the Dodge Charger died at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

SCHP is investigating.

