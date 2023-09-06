DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the 186-mile marker, SCHP said. It happened when a 2012 Dodge Charger rear-ended a semi-truck that was stopped in traffic.
SCHP said the driver of the Dodge Charger died at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
SCHP is investigating.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here