DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened along Lester Road near Pee Dee Church Road, Hamilton said. The sheriff’s office was called at about 6 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital, Hamilton said. His condition was not announced.

Hamilton said the investigation is ongoing. Deputies have not announced any arrests.

