DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Sunday night after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-95, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile-marker 188, troopers said.

A 2004 Porsche SUV was traveling behind the tractor-trailer when it crashed into the back, killing the driver, according to troopers. The name of the person killed has not been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.