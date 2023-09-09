DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured after a shooting in the Oak Grove area of Dillon County, according to Dillon Sheriff Jamie Hamilton.
Hamilton said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon and the injured person was taken to the hospital. An investigation is ongoing into the incident.
At this time, no arrest has been made.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.