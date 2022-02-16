$1,000 reward offered as authorities look for Dillon County woman missing nearly 5 months

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A $1,000 reward is now being offered as authorities continue to try to find a Dillon County woman who has been missing for nearly five months.

Crystal McDaniel was last seen on Sept. 27 in the Floydle community, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, authorities said she was possibly in the Myrtle Beach area.

In October, Sheriff Douglas Pernell, Chief Jamie Hamilton and several deputies and community members met at the Floydale Rescue and Fire Station to search for McDaniel, whom they said was last seen in the area of Lester Road and Sugar Hill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-774-1432 or 843-841-3707 or to send a message via the department’s Facebook page.