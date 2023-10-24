DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager who is accused in a Dillon County homicide is set to be tried as an adult for murder, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel said a family court judge granted the state’s motion to allow Ny’Miere Palmer, who was 13 at the time of the June 2022 killing, to be tried as an adult for the murder of 15-year-old Janare Fletcher.

The shooting happened on June 7, 2022, in the Bunker Hill community of Dillon County, Daniel said. Another 15-year-old was also hurt in the shooting.

Daniel said the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office put Palmer in custody within hours of the shooting. He said if the case had remained in juvenile court, the guidelines set by the Department of Juvenile Justice call for a sentence of 36-54 months for Palmer if he were to plead guilty or be found guilty after a trial.

“The statutory goal of juvenile court is rehabilitation. The goal of adult court is punishment, deterrence and to some extent, rehabilitation,” Daniel said in a news release. “We believe the facts of this case will prove a methodical, premeditated murder. And in my view, even though this defendant was only 13 years old, a sentence greater than 36-54 months is necessary.”

Daniel said he filed the motion days after the shooting and that he is grateful the judge agreed with their position.

No other information was immediately available.

