DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old has been reported missing in Dillon County, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Austin Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday wearing a blue hoodie and gray jogging pants, the sheriff’s office said. He is 5-foot-8.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
Anyone with information on Sanford’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-774-1432 or central dispatch at 843-841-3707. Anyone with information can also contact the office’s Facebook page here.