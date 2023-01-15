DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old has been reported missing in Dillon County, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Austin Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday wearing a blue hoodie and gray jogging pants, the sheriff’s office said. He is 5-foot-8.

Anyone with information on Sanford’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-774-1432 or central dispatch at 843-841-3707. Anyone with information can also contact the office’s Facebook page here.