DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on US 301 North, about 2.5 miles north of Dillon, according to troopers.

An SUV was traveling north on US 301 when the car went off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the center line and eventually hit an embankment, troopers said.

The two people in the car were both taken to a hospital where they both died, troopers said.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

