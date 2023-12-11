DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:10 a.m. near mile marker 197, about four miles north of Dillon.

According to SCHP Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on I-95 when the driver lost control and went off the left side of the highway and into the median. The SUV then hit a cable barrier before continuing across the northbound lanes and going off the right side of the road and hitting a tree.

The driver and a passenger were the only two people in the SUV and both died, Tidwell said. Their names have not been released.

No additional information was immediately avaliable. Count on News13 for updates.