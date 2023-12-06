DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint, breaking into his home, putting him in zip ties, and hitting the victim in the head with a brick.

William Cook, 35, was charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Archie Reedy Williams, 33, of Marion, was charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, accessory before the fact to a felony, accessory after the fact to felony and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Nov. 26 at about 7:30 p.m., according to Dillon County deputies. They were dispatched to a home in the Sellers community for a robbery.

Deputies said they met with the victim, who said he got a call from one of the suspects and then met the suspect in his yard.

While in the yard talking to the suspect who called him, four other people with their faces covered jumped out of the vehicle and held the man at gunpoint, deputies said.

Deputies said the suspects then tied the man’s hands behind his back with zip ties, and one of them hit the victim in the head with a brick.

The people then picked the man up and force their way into his house, deputies said. They then continued to assault the man inside of his home, while another one of them held his girlfriend at gun point.