LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2-year-old girl drowned Wednesday in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available. News13 has reached out to Sheriff Douglas Pernell’s office to get more information.

Grimsley said an autopsy is planned for Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

