DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is dead and a 31-year-old is in the Dillon County Detention Center facing a murder charge, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Authorities arrested Kyle Church early Sunday morning after being called at about 3:15 a.m. to an address on Southwind Road, which is just outside Dillon, Pernell said.

The sheriff did not say how the woman died, but Church has also been charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The woman’s name has not been released.

According to Pernell, Church will have a magistrate court hearing scheduled, likely on Monday. Then, he will have to appear before a judge in circuit court for a bond hearing.

