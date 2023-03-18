DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old from Lumberton died early Saturday morning in a crash in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Harllees Bridge Road near Judson Road, about 5 miles north of Dillon, according to troopers.

The person was traveling north on Harllees Bridge Road when they went off the road to the left, hit a ditch, a stop sign, overturned and hit a tree, troopers said.

The person died on scene. Their identity hasn’t been released.

The crash remains under investigation.