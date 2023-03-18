DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old from Lumberton died early Saturday morning in a crash in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Harllees Bridge Road near Judson Road, about 5 miles north of Dillon, according to troopers.
The person was traveling north on Harllees Bridge Road when they went off the road to the left, hit a ditch, a stop sign, overturned and hit a tree, troopers said.
The person died on scene. Their identity hasn’t been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.