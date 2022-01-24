3rd shooting in 2 days injures one in Dillon County, sheriff’s office says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital late Monday night after a shooting on Highway 301 in Dillon County, Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jamie Hamilton said.

It happened near Countryside Road, and the victim’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, Hamilton said. A car was also shot during the incident, he said.

It’s the third shooting in two days in the county. One early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Club Reflexxions on Highway 301 North resulted in the death of a Red Springs, North Carolina man. The other one happened Sunday on McQueen Street in the Newtown area where a man was shot in the leg.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.