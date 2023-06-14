DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 4-year-old who accidentally shot herself in late May has died, Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley told News13.
The shooting happened on May 26 at a residence on Cypress Bluff Court off Mt. Calvary Road, deputies said. The girl was flown to a hospital but later died from her injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
