DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 4-year-old who accidentally shot herself in late May has died, Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley told News13.

The shooting happened on May 26 at a residence on Cypress Bluff Court off Mt. Calvary Road, deputies said. The girl was flown to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.